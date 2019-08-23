PM Imran directs crackdown against Benami properties owners

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners and development authorities’ chiefs to identify the Benami properties and submit the report within a month.

Prime Minister, seeking a report on Benami properties, has made it clear that the concerned DCs and development authority chiefs will be the responsible for the failure.

A letter issued by the Prime Minister‘s Office said that action will be taken against the officer concerned under Benami law. “All officers are obliged to submit their report to Chairman FBR by September 30,” letter read.

The letter stated that a copy of the report must also be sent to the Prime Minister‘s Office. “Immediate action is needed to identify Benami properties where as provincial governments should play an active role in identifying such properties”, stated letter.