PM Imran directs legal team to brief cabinet over LHC’s verdict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked legal team of government to deeply analyze the decision of Lahore High Court.

PM Imran Khan has directed his team to discuss legal aspects of the decision and submit report in federal cabinet. He asked legal team to brief cabinet over the dicision.

Sources said government would take final decision in this regard after the cabinet meeting. PM would devise next strategy after considering the opinion of cabinet.

The government would then decide whether to appeal against LHC’s verdict or not.

Earlier, while rejecting the objection by federal government on its proposed draft, the Lahore High Court ordered to remove name of former premier from Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to travel abroad to get health treatment for four weeks.

A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Sardar Naeem gave the verdict after hearing the petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the matter.

The court rejected the condition of indemnity bond to be submitted by Nawaz Sharif.

The federal government had set condition for Nawaz Sharif to pay Rs7 billion surety bond if he wants to travel abroad for medical treatment. The government had also given only one time four-week permission to ailing Sharif to get his medical treatment in London.