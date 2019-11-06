PM Imran directs officials to provide facilities to Azadi March protesters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to immediately visit the Azadi March site and provide all facilities to the protestors, who are facing difficulties due to rain and changing weather.

PM Imran Khan has taken notice of difficulties being faced by the protesters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) anti-government Azadi March due to rain and changing weather conditions.

He tweeted, PM Imran Khan has directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to immediately visit the area and provide all the facilities to the protesters, who are holding sit-in on Kashmir Highway in federal capital, Islamabad.

The statement came after marchers shifted their camps to concrete surfaces following intermittent rain in the metropolis.