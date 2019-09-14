PM Imran expresses satisfaction over implementation on CPEC projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction on implementation of CPEC projects, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will have positive impacts on the national and regional economy.

“CPEC project is not only a reflection of Pak-China friendship but it will have positive impacts on national and regional economy,” said PM Khan while chairing a meeting of government’s economic team here in Islamabad.

Minister for Planning and Development briefed the meeting on progress relating to the implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The premier directed various ministries to devise a clear mechanism based on a timeline to achieve quarterly targets and accomplishments. He emphasized that stability of the economy and facilitating the business community was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

He also called for presenting out of the box solutions and proposals to improve the economy and to make consultations with all stakeholders in order to start implementing the workable suggestions.

The government team gave a comprehensive briefing to the Prime Minister on steps taken for improvement and stability of the economy and their impacts.

The meeting was informed that positive results have been witnessed as a result of measures taken by the government. These include an increase in exports, a 38 percent decrease in trade deficit in first two months of current fiscal year, improved tax collection, increased tax net and acceleration in private business activities.

He also advised the team to counter baseless propaganda against the economy with complete facts, so that people have a clear picture of the past situation and current improvement in the economy.

Referring to the importance of agriculture in the national economy and the steps taken by the government to revolutionize the sector, the Prime Minister said the government has constituted a detailed policy for the promotion of all areas of agriculture.

Imran Khan directed the Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority to also consider a proposal for a financial incentives package to promote the construction of apartments and encouraging investment in this area.

Chairman FBR apprised the Prime Minister that tax collection has significantly been improved in recent months. The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of Chairman FBR.

Finance Secretary apprised the meeting that Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan has been assigned the responsibility of spokesperson for important ministries relating to economy and a media cell has been set up at Ministry of Finance for this purpose.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to play a vibrant role for dissemination of information about the economy so that people are protected against wrong information spread by misleading elements.