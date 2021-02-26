PM Imran feels strong concerns for Haleem Sheikh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken exception to the Sindh government for making Haleem Adil Sheikh suffer the worst.

‘Leaving’ snake in the prison cell of an opposition leader is lamentable, the premier said, asking his party reps to be alert to fend off such heinous crimes.

Last week, Haleem Adil Sheikh told the media at the court that a snake was found in his cell.

He was arrested on charges of, The PTI leader accused PPP leadership and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah of being masterminding the act to kill him. About the upcoming Senate vote, Imran Khan showed satisfaction at the preparations of the PTI to get its candidates, especially Hafeez Sheikh, elected.