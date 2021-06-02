PM Imran for maximum utilization of ECO resources

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi-nister Imran Khan Wedn-esday stressed upon proper tapping of immense po-tential and resources of the 10-member Economic Coo-p-eration Organization (EC-O) for the collective regio-nal progress and prosperity.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries, the prime minister said , the combined population of the ECO countries could ‘make this region a powerhouse’.

All the ECO member countries, he said, were blessed with diverse resources and potentials, and their proper utilization would be beneficial for all.

The prime minister observed that it were not the countries but the regions, which had made progress. After the formation of European Union, the economic and trade activities’ cooperation was enhanced bringing economic prosperity in the EU countries, he added.

Imran expressed his pleasure over the holding of second conference of PAECO, hoping it would further pave way for the economic and trade cooperation among the member countries, besides enhancing the regional connectivity. He also appreciated the unanimous adoption of Isl-amabad Declaration, which raised voice for the legitimate rights of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions and recognized under international laws.

Imran also emphasized upon close cooperation and coordination by galvanizing their joint efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming, which had been affecting the glacial areas of ECO member co-untries, including Tajikis-tan. “If strict measures are not taken, the countries in the region will have to face different problems,” he said while prodding for immediate cooperation to control steep rise in temperatures. He urged the ECO member countries to take active part in the global efforts over climate change.

The prime minister also underlined the need for peaceful transition in Afghanistan after withdrawal of the United States’ forces as it would ensure peace and stability in the region. He said situation in Afghanistan would impact all the countries of region.