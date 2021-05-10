PM Imran: Govt determined to involve private sector in development process

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says government is fully determined to involve private sector in the development process as it is very crucial keeping in view of the public need.

He was addressing a briefing in Islamabad today (Monday) regarding various development projects under Public Sector Development Program and projects completed with the participation of private sector.

Imran Khan said Board of Investment is being activated to facilitate local and foreign investors.

He directed the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present progress report on the implementation of federal and provincial development projects; besides submitting detail of the future plans, their distribution at the local level and the progress made so far.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Secretaries and other high officials from concerned Ministries. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial Minster for Finance participated through video link.

The meeting was briefed that over fifty development projects worth 2000 billion rupees are under completion with the participation of a private sector.

It was also informed that 14 projects worth 978 billion rupees would be approved in next three months while 18 projects of 1,016 billion rupees would be approved in the financial year 2021-22.

It was also told that the Public Private Partnership Authority has approved two major projects Sialkot Kharian Motorway Project and Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project with a total cost of 233 billion rupees.

The meeting was briefed that six more projects worth 710 billion rupees would be approved by August of this year.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of PSDP Plus and future government practices under this model. The PSDP Plus strategy provides a conducive environment and other necessary assistance to ensure private sector involvement in the development process.

The meeting was informed that 180 initiatives have been identified under PSDP Plus with a total value of 5.5 trillion rupees.