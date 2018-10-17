PM Imran has nothing to do with Shehbaz arrest: Chaudhry Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nothing to do with the arrests of Shehbaz Sharif as he is not connected to decisions on arrests of those who are facing corruption references.

This he said while talking addressing the media outside the Parliament ahead of a session over Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest on Wednesday. He said that if a reference is under way against someone, then the premier has nothing to do with the decision regarding whether to arrest that person or not.

Regarding the PM Imran’s remarks on more arrests, Chaudhry said that the premier had said 50 people should be in jail and those 50 people are the ones creating noise.

Information minister said that the government is ready for a debate on accountability. However, Opposition should not make noise at Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival in Parliament.

