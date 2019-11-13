PM Imran has to overcome storm created over Nawaz’s departure: Ch Shujaat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to overcome the storm which has been started over Nawaz Sharif’s departure.

An important statement issued by the PML-Q President stated that life is in the hands of the Allah Almighty. “Imran Khan has been given a chance by Allah,” he expressed, adding that PM Imran should not listen to those who are trying to put hurdles in good decisions.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that Imran Khan should refrain from taking such measures which will put him in a difficult position. “People in power should only spend their energy on ending inflation and unemployment”, he added.

On the other hand, the federal cabinet’s subcommittee has finally decided to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment for four weeks. The announcement was made by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem who presided over the sub-committee meeting.