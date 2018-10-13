PM Imran inaugurates ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has inaugurated Clean and Green Pakistan campaign in Islamabad.

While addressing to the ceremony, Prime Minister said that Pakistan is one of the most affected country by global warming and adding that only tree plantation drive would help in dealing with drought condition.

He said that people in Europe live healthy life because there is no pollution and people were assisting the government in maintaining the greenery.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the role of schoolchildren for successful cancer hospital campaign.

On the occasion, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Clean and Green movement reflects new Pakistan.

Advertisements