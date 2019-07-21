PM Imran invites US businessmen to invest in Pakistan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Mr. Javaid Anwar, leading Pakistani American businessman, along with a group of prospective investors called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan invited businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

The investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism.