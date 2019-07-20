PM Imran Involving national institutions into politics: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan was involving national institutions into the politics after his administration failed.

Talking to media after the meeting of central executive committee of the party, he said the party condemns the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said it was due to efforts of Abbasi that country saved billion for national exchequer.

He demanded to release Nawaz Sharif, adding that Nawaz was being kept in jail for nothing. He added that 1 million people are unemployed due to policies of this government.

Ahsan Iqbal said this government is doing nothing for public, adding that put us in jails but provide electricity, gas and sugar to the nation. He said the inflation rate is going to be highest in the 72 years history of the country.

He said the party members would raise their voices in the assembly despite not issuing production orders for some members.

The politician said Chairman Senate should have resigned after the no confidence move, adding that Hasil Bazinjo would be next Chairman Senate. He said fake cases are being made against workers. He said PML-N would not let Imran Khan become Hitler.

Ahsan Iqbal said CJP should redress the injustice made to Nawaz Sharif as it had been proved that the decision was made under pressure.

He said party would observe 25 July as black day and public rallies would be conducted in Lahore and Islamabad. He said Party would hold a rally in Peshawar on July 25.