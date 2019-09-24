PM Imran, Iran President Rouhani discuss Kashmir situation

F.P. Report

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations and regional development came under discussion.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen good neighbourly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iranian leadership especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir created by India ‘s unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security.

Speaking on the gross human rights violations in IOJ&K, the premier emphasised the urgent need to lift curfew and other restrictions imposed on the Kashmiri population for 50 days. Both sides agreed to fast track implementation of the bilateral agreements concluded during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

PM Khan is currently in the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. As per his schedule for today, he will first participate in the opening ceremony of the general debate of the UNGA session.