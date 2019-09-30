PM Imran Khan briefed about earthquake damage during his visit to Mirpur

F.P. Report

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed about the relief activities in the earthquake affected area on Monday as he was on visit to Mirpur.

According to local news channel report, PM Imran Khan also chaired a meeting to review the situation in the area that was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake last week.

PM Khan was in the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session when the tragedy occurred.

The participants of the meeting held on Monday were informed about the relief measures being undertaken by the government and the strategy for rehabilitation of the victims.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, and the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

The PM also visited District Hospital Mirpur to inquire about the health of those wounded in the calamity.

The rescue activities in Azad Kashmir continued on 6th day. The life has been restored in the quake affected areas. The schools in Mirpur are closed from September 24.

Commissioner Mirpur told media that 40 lost their lives while 680 others were injured in the quake. He said 172 people are critically injured. 1654 buildings received damages while overall 70000 buildings were affected. He said 140 schools, 200 vehicles and 500 animals suffred due to earthquake.

He said temporary bridges would be made to connect people. He said the underground water is not drinkable after the earthquake, adding that a survey to analyze the losses is being conducted.