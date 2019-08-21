PM Imran Khan chairs emergency meeting on polio crisis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing an emergency on the polio crisis in Pakistan, on Wednesday. Prime minister’s focal person on polio Babar Atta briefed the meeting.

According to details, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal ministers and heads of global institutions also attended the meeting.

A report prepared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government for the meeting states that in the last year no polio case surfaced in the province. The situation this year was different as 41 cases were reported in 10 districts of the province. Three of the cases were from the Bannu division of the province.

Further, the report stated that 80 per cent of polio cases were reported from Pakhtun community areas. A major reason attributed to the rise of polio cases was the security situation in the province.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saleem Khan said polio eradication was the top priority of the government and vowed to stamp out the crippling disease from the region with concerted efforts at all levels.

Polio, a disease transmitted through sewage which can cause crippling paralysis particularly in young children, is incurable and remains a threat to human health as long as it has not been eradicated. Immunization campaigns have succeeded in most countries and have come close in Pakistan, but persistent problems remain.