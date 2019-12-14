PM Imran Khan departs for Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership, on Saturday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, the visit was part of bilateral cooperation and regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

This would be PM Imran’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May, September and October 2019. From the Saudi side, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a state visit to Pakistan in February 2019.

During his last visit to the country in October, PM Imran met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a bid to ease tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

Separately, the prime minister also held delegation-level talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two talked about bilateral relations, regional peace and security, and global political situation.

The premier and the Saudi crown prince agreed to bolster Pakistan-Saudi relations as well as bilateral cooperation.

PM Imran underscored that Pakistan wishes for peace and stability in the entire region, including the Gulf countries. All conflicts and disagreements can be resolved through political dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

The PM had also apprised MbS about the latest conditions in Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under a military lockdown since August 5.