PM Imran Khan departs for US to attend UNGA meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for United States of America to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, on Saturday morning.

According to report, during his week-long visit, the prime minister will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

PM Imran’s US visit will be Kashmir-centric, revolving around India’s decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir and the ongoing human rights abuses in the disputed territory.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari are also accompanying the prime minister.

PM Imran is slated to address the UN General Assembly session on September 27. Prior to the UN General Assembly session, the premier will meet the heads of various states and apprise them about the Indian government’s violations of human rights in the valley.

The prime minister will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan.

A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will also be held on the sidelines. The prime minister will also interact with a cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards.

His speaking engagements at leading think-tanks and meetings with heads of major international human rights organisations are also envisaged.

The prime minister’s visit will further reinforce Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the UN Charter, international law and cooperative multilateralism, with the UN at its core.