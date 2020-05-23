PM Imran Khan directs plane crash inquiry committee to start work immediately

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the inquiry committee, formed to investigate Karachi plane crash, to start work immediately without waiting for the approval of the federal cabinet.

The government on Friday formed a four-member committee to probe into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crash near the Jinnah International Airport before landing.

According to a notification released by Cabinet Secretariat Aviation Division, the four-member committee will be headed by Air Commodore Usman Ghani and comprising of Wing Commander Malik Muhammad Imran, Group Captain Tauqeer and Joint Director ATC Nasir Majeed.

The committee has obtained all the records and will immediately present a report to the Ministry of Aviation, while a detailed report will be submitted within one month.