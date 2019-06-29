PM Imran Khan expected to meet President Trump in July

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet US President Donald Trump in July during a five-day visit to the United State.

PM Imran Khan will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders during his visit to the US on July 20.

The prime minister is expected to meet President Trump and other officials during his visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, regional issues and the Afghan peace process.

In September, the prime minister will travel to New York to represent Pakistan at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Imran will address the 74th UNGA session for the first time since he assumed office in August 2018.