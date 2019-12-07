PM Imran Khan in unaware of national issues: Shahbaz

F.P. Report

LONDON: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware of national issues and his only agenda is to crush opposition.

This he said while talking with journalists in London. Shahbaz Sharif criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that his attitude indicates deliberate malice towards opposition and he is completely unaware of the national issues.

Shahbaz Sharif said that government has one-point agenda to crush the opposition. He said that PTI government has shown negligence in regard to Metro Train project.