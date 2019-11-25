PM Imran Khan inaugurates Clean Green Pakistan Index

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the barometer capable of measuring green character and cleanliness of cities, on Monday.

According to reports, the first ever barometer in Pakistan, aims at improving overall green and clean outlook of cities. Talking to media in Islamabad, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam says the launch will kick off competition on various indicators.

He said at the grand launching ceremony, the Prime Minister would also announce the start of the first phase of a six-month competition among 19 cities of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Amin Aslam said the CGPI has been rolled out under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political manifesto of clean and green Pakistan and environmental conservation and sustainability.