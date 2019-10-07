PM Imran Khan inaugurates Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has launched Ehsas Saylani Langar scheme in Islamabad to provide free food to the needy people, on Monday (today).

According to local news channel report, PM Imran Khan inaugurated the first center before leaving for China.

While talking to media on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that this program is aimed at elimination of poverty to develop country as Naya Pakistan.

While touching upon traders well being, he said the government aspires that the business community‘s earnings and incomes augment.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told the langar center that was established in 10 days will serve quality food to over 600 people daily on the directives of the PM.

She further hoped to open 112 langar centers across the country next year.

Langar scheme is an important component of government’s social protection program Ehsaas. The scheme, currently being launched from the federal capital, will later be expanded to the entire country.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a charity meal will be offered to the poverty-stricken people under this program.

This nobel deed of the premier will help to promote the spirit of compassion for the weak segments of the society by serving the humanity, she added.