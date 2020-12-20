PM Imran Khan: India will confront a befitting response

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has ringed a bell to the international community regarding incessant Indian reckless behavior.

He also reiterated that if it conducted a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve with a befitting response at all levels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted on his social media handle, emphasizing that India’s deliberate firing at Line of Control (LoC) on United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle, despite clear United Nation (UN) markings and flying blue UN flag, showed India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and the UN.

He also maintained that “In complete violation of int law, India’s delib firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour & respect for int law & UN. Pak strongly condemns this rogue behavior.”

While calling on the international community, PM Imran Khan tweeted that “I am making absolutely clear to the international community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake.”

He also gave the count of violations conducted by the Indian forces on LoC, he said “Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC & Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians – resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women & 68 children.”