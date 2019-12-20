PM Imran Khan invites Saudi crown prince to Pakistan’s picturesque north

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s envoy in Riyadh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended an invitation to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan this winter.

“A formal letter of invitation has been forwarded to the Royal Court for further processing,” Pakistani Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz told Arab News in an interview on the phone from Riyadh, adding that the invitation has been extended because of the crown prince’s expressed wish during his visit to Pakistan in February to visit Pakistan’s picturesque northern regions.

“The dates will be determined through diplomatic channels as and when it will be convenient for His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to undertake the visit to Pakistan,” Ejaz said.

The envoy said the PM had pitched the beauty of the northern areas whenever he visited the Kingdom, asking Saudi royals to visit, adding: “Pakistani PM keeps on saying that seeing is believing as talking cannot explain or portray the actual beauty these areas possess”.

Courtesy: (arabnews)