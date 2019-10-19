PM Imran Khan lauds his economic team for putting country on right track

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated his team economic team for turning around the economy within a year.

While sharing his views on Twitter, the prime minister said foreign direct investment witnessed an increase of 111.5 per cent while foreign private investment surged by 194 per cent during this period.

He added the current account deficit has gone down by 80 per cent during the corresponding period while the remittances increased by 17 per cent.

Similarly, exports registered an increase of 5.9 per cent over the last year while imports decreased by 18.6 per cent.

A day earlier, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood said exports and economy graph was increasing by better policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Speaking to a private news channel, Dawood said, “We are restructuring the economic sector for achieving better results in exports and other sectors.”

Responding to a question about foreign investment in Pakistan, he said foreign countries were determined in investing in Pakistan.

About businessmen and traders issues, Dawood said the present government was trying to mitigate the problems of the business community.