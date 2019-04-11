PM Imran Khan orders to launch website for tourists

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In order to boost tourism activities in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to launch a comprehensive website straight away identifying all new tourist zones being set up and providing detailed information to the local as well as foreign tourists.

“The tourism is expanding in Pakistan”, PM Khan said while chairing a meeting on development and promotion of tourism in the country in Islamabad

The premier was briefed by the concerned departments on Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Tourism Act and overall about steps being taken to uplift tourism activities in the country.

It was briefed that eleven integrated tourism zones are being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eight in Punjab.

He was also briefed that internationally successful models are being followed to promote tourism.

Pakistan is about to become tourism’s next big thing, The Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, the country was once one of the highlights of the classic “hippie trail” or “overland” route from Europe to the Far East for disillusioned Western youth.

Peshawar and Lahore were considered not only safe — but also fine places to kick back for a few days in an economical hostel.

The incumbent government has taken several steps to give a boost to tourism industry in Pakistan. Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Pakistan’s online visa regime for foreign nationals of 190 countries along with visa-on-arrival facility for 55 states.