PM Imran Khan plants ‘Kashmir Freedom Tree’, prays for peace, prosperity

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on account of ‘black day’ being observed across Pakistan in solidarity with Kashmiris planted a sapling by the name of ‘Kashmir Freedom Tree’.

Special prayers were made for regional peace and prosperity on the occasion by the prime minister and other government dignitaries.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and from all over the world are observing Black Day on Sunday (today), the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Kashmir Media Service reported that there is already complete shutdown as silent protest against India’s illegal action on 5th August, restrictions have been further imposed to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar, today.

Call for the march was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani. Indian forces have been deployed in every nook and corner of Srinagar and adjoining areas.

