PM Imran Khan reaches Islamabad after successful China visit

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Islamabad after concluding his two-day official visit to China.

According to reports, PM Imran Khan landed at Noor Khan airbase on Thursday and left for Islamabad from there.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and the Chairman BOI were also accompanying PM Khan.

Upon his departure, the Chinese armed forces presented a guard of honour to PM Imran. He was seen off by the Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests in Beijing.

He also held wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The exchange of views particularly covered the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership, according to a press release.