PM Imran Khan returns to Islamabad after a day-long visit to Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to Pakistan after a day-long visit to Iran, on Sunday night.

According to reports, PM Imran had held important consultations with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the regional issues and security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Muslim Ummah is facing numerous challenges internally and from the outside.

Imran Khan said it is important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations.

The Prime Minister thanked the Supreme Leader for extending support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran agreed that issues between the countries should be resolved through political means and dialogue for regional security and stability.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after their meeting in Tehran, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his visit is aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia as Pakistan does not want any other conflict in the region.

He said Pakistan has suffered 70,000 casualties in war on terrorism and neighboring Afghanistan also suffered badly in the conflict going on in that country. Imran Khan also mentioned the conflict in Syria and the plight of Syrians as a result of it.

The Prime Minister said Saudi Arabia is one of the closest friends of Pakistan and Riyadh has always helped us in all times of need.

Imran Khan emphasized that Pakistan does not want any conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia while recognizing that it is a complex and complicated issue.

The Prime Minister said he strongly believes that any issue could be resolved through dialogue and talks.

He said any new conflict in the region could have far reaching implications and sufferings of people. The Prime Minister pointed out that a conflict in gulf region could lead to increase in oil prices and more poverty for the developing countries. He made it clear that some vested interests want conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan unequivocally said that this is purely an initiative of Pakistan and no one asked us to do this.

He said he will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with a positive state of mind and will emphasize the importance of dialogue between the two countries to resolve differences.

He said Pakistan will play the role of facilitator rather mediator in sorting out the differences between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

The Prime Minister said during his recent meeting with President Donald Trump, he was asked to do something on dialogue with Iran.

Imran Khan said in today’s meeting with President Hassan Rouhani, we also discussed the issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister appreciated Iran for extending support to people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said more than eight million Kashmiris are under curfew for over two months and are suffering innumerable difficulties.

He said the occupation authorities have imposed a total communication blockade in Occupied Kashmir and a human disaster is unfolding in the region.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran and Pakistan are brotherly Muslim countries and have deep rooted friendship.

He said in our meeting today, we discussed to enhance deep strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed hope that Pakistan and Iran could work together for regional peace.

Hassan Rouhani said we also discussed the developments in Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman which are very critical regions. He said the meeting emphasized on taking steps to strengthen peace and security in the region.