PM Imran Khan, Saudi’s MBS discuss occupied Kashmir situation

F.P. Report

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Arab media reported that PM Imran Khan during his phone call with the Saudi crown prince apprised him about the current situation in occupied Kashmir which has been facing a clampdown since August 5.

This was the third phone call between the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince in three weeks.

The two leaders earlier spoke about the situation in the region in a phone call on August 27, where they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.