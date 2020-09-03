PM Imran Khan says no military solution to Kashmir issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that India is being ruled by an extremist government. He reiterated that 70 years old Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan has no military solution.

Imran Khan, during an interview with foreign news channel said, “When I came into power, country was facing several economic challenges; however, my government, in its first two years managed to put the economy on right track” he said. “We don’t want our country’s economy to be dependent on loans.”

While talking about country’s response to coronavirus pandemic, he said Pakistan made the best decision by not imposing complete lockdown without thinking it through.

Answering a question about freedom of expression and media, PM Imran said that there is no censorship on media in Pakistan and his government believes in freedom of expression. My government was criticized heavily but we faced all the criticism with an open heart, he added.

He further said that military and civilian leadership of the country are working together. While talking about Afghanistan peace process, he said “From day one, I used to say that only solution to Afghan conflict is dialogue.” He also warned that some element want to derail Afghan peace process.

Talking about relations with India, PM Imran said “When I came into power, I extended a hand of friendship towards India but unfortunately Indian Prime Minister refused to accept my offer of peace. He also claimed that India is being ruled by extremist government which is inspired by Nazis.