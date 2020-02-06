PM Imran Khan should stay away from conspirators: Ch Shujaat

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should trust his allies and stay away from conspirators.

The PML-Q president stressed that his party had formed an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only in national interest and without any greed.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that plotters have always done politics of hatred and anarchy. He urged all to give priority to Pakistan over personal interests.

He was talking to media before departing to perform Umrah. “Allah bestowed me with the opportunity of going inside the Holy Kaaba thrice and I have never prayed for anything but my forgiveness,” he said.

“However, this time I will also pray for the prosperity of people and for those who have specially requested me.”