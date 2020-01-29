PM Imran Khan summons IGP Kaleem Imam to Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned Inspector General Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam after differences between Sindh government and police grew.

According to details, IG Sindh has left for Islamabad. PM summoned IG due to growing tensions between IG Sindh and Sindh government.

Sources claimed that IG Sindh will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to inform him about his reservations.

Earlier, during the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran, federal cabinet members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed concerns over the issue of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam’s transfer.

The transfer was postponed as federal cabinet handed over the matter to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minsiter Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Sources said that the government members from Sindh also expressed concerns over IG Sindh issue following which it was decided to further consult Sindh governor and chief minister for finalising the IGP appointment.

Let it be known that Kaleem Imam, while reacting to certain speculations that he has been transferred from his post, said today that he “won’t leave that easily and he has not yet been transferred.”

“A (false) impression is being given that I have been transferred (…) even if I am transferred, I am worth my weight in gold,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Karachi.

“A big plot was built against me.

“This ceremony is being considered as my farewell ceremony (…) It seems like Sindh police are trying to save its budget,” he added.