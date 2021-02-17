PM Imran Khan thanks expats for remittances of over $500 million through Roshan Digital Accounts

Monitoring Desk

Remittances sent to Pakistan through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs), the latest initiative of Imran Khan government to attract more foreign exchange, witnessed good response from the country’s diaspora as remittances crossed $500 million through this new channel.

Khan thanked Pakistanis working abroad for supporting the government’s initiative as the momentum is picking up with more and more people opening digital accounts.

So far, overseas Pakistanis across 97 countries have opened up nearly 88,000 Roshan Digital Accounts. These Accounts facilitate the country’s diaspora to invest in stock market and real estate, pay utility bills and also buy Naya Pakistan Certificates among other facilities.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said: “I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to SBP’s Roshan Digital Accounts. 87,833 accounts opened from 97 countries around the world. $500 million sent to Pakistan in just 5 months.”

He said momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in the last six weeks alone.

Earlier this week, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced $2.3 billion remittances in January, an increase of 19 per cent over the same period last year. It was 8th consecutive month of remittances staying above $2 billion market.

Courtesy: Khaleej Times