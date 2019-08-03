PM Imran Khan to address nation on August 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18 and he will take the nation into confidence over the government’s one-year performance.

According prime minister’s office, PM Imran Khan has directed all ministries and divisions to submit their one-year performance report.

The prime minister has instructed the ministries and divisions to highlight five big achievements during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s first year in power by August 9.