PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Muzaffarabad today

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a big public rally in Muzaffarbad to express Pakistan’s resolute support for the people of Occupied Kashmir, on Friday (today).

Earlier on September 11, In a tweet on his social media account Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained that he will send a message to the world about the continuing siege of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by Indian Occupation forces.

Imran Khan stressed that he will show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

“I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them,” he said.

Top leadership of Azad Kashmir government and large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders will also attend the public meeting. Prime Minister will convey a message of solidarity to the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir during his address.

All arrangements for the public meeting, which will start after Jumma prayers, have been finalized. A special stage has been set up to accommodate PM Imran and other top political figures. At least 2000 police officials with be deployed for security reasons.