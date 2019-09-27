PM Imran Khan to address UN General Assembly today

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address UN General Assembly and will drawing world attention to emerging humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Kashmir, on Friday (today).

Earlier, In his meeting with editors of The New York Times, PM Imran said that there is a danger of bloodbath in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the moment the curfew is lifted and the world must act to avert that.

He said, “This is very dangerous because people don’t realise where it’s headed. It’s going to be a massacre, the moment they lift the curfew.”

The prime minister said that he would appeal to the United Nations for help as India’s military clampdown in occupied Kashmir enters its seventh week.

“They do not understand that this can go horribly wrong,” PM Imran said and asked who is going to speak about it, if the UN doesn’t speak about it.

The prime minister said he would ask the United Nations to step in, warning that it was too risky to allow tensions to escalate between India and Pakistan, both of which have nuclear weapons.

Imran Khan said that India was behaving irrationally — and against its own longer-term interests. “Arrogance,” he said, “stops people from being rational.”

Earlier speaking to the editorial board of Wall Street Journal in New York, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan wanted to lift its people out of poverty and focus on building a peaceful neighbourhood but the RSS-backed Modi government is following an agenda rooted in racial supremacy.

He said racism is often rooted in arrogance and arrogance can lead people to make huge blunders, that’s what Modi has done in occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan said India’s repressive and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir would not only have repercussions for the region but for the entire Muslim world. The world doesn’t realise that we are heading for a big disaster.

About Afghan peace talks, the prime minister said the world should not fear that a peace deal in Afghanistan would take us back to 2001. Peace is the most important goal and we should all pursue it.

He called for resumption of Afghan peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the prime minister briefed Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth about grave human rights violations being committed by Indian Occupation forces in held Kashmir, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th meeting of United Nations General Assembly session.

He said the worst-ever human tragedy is feared in Indian-held Kashmir as India is trying to change the demography of the region. He said more than 15,000 youth have been taken into custody by Indian Forces illegally.

He urged international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to allow its observers to enter into Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that he is visiting the USA as Ambassador of Kashmiris and he will present the Kashmir Case before the world effectively.