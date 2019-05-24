PM Imran Khan to arrive in Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on a one-day visit on Friday (today).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with members of opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly at Governor House, Karachi.

He will also attend a fundraising Iftar dinner during his one-day visit to the metropolis.

The premier will also meet representatives of trade fraternity at Governor House, sources said.

PM Imran will also be briefed on the progress of Karachi projects initiated by the centre, sources added.