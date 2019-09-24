PM Imran Khan to attend President Trump’s reception today

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will attend the reception hosted by United States President Donald.

According to reports, PM Imran Khan will first participate in the opening ceremony of the general debate of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly today.

Later today, on the sidelines of the UNGA session, PM Khan will meet with Mrs. Sahle Work-Zewde, President of Ethiopia and Ms. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

A meeting is also scheduled Premier Khan and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt

The PM will also go to state luncheon hosted by the Secretary-General of the UN. Afterward, he will host a dinner in honor of the heads of delegations of Organization of Islamic Council contact group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He would also make an appearance at the reception hosted by President Trump later in the evening today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met US President Donald Trump in a televised event during which the two spoke on the situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing the US president and the reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Trump heads the most powerful country in the world. And the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility.

“I honestly feel that this crisis could become much bigger. We look to the US to put out flames in the world,” the PM said.