PM Imran Khan to chair cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today and important decisions will be taken including the loan package from the International Monetary Fund.

According to private news channel report, the cabinet will also discuss the placing and removing certain people from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Approval will also be given for the appointment of heads of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Baitul Maal and privatization commission.

After the last cabinet meeting on October 3, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar had announced that Saudi Arabia will construct an oil refinery in Gwadar and that approval for PM House to be converted into high-level university was given.

