PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to review various issues including inflation and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the supply routes for NATO forces in Afghanistan.

People are waiting for the government to fulfill its promise of reducing prices of food items. The federal cabinet will approve the release of the results of the sixth census and Hajj Policy and Plan 2020 will also be presented in the meeting for approval.

The Cabinet meeting will consider the issue of visitor management policy and regulatory framework, while, the extension of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the transit of cargo between Pakistan and the United States will also be on the agenda. Under the MoU, the American cargo can be transported to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

The federal cabinet meeting will be briefed on the holding of a global conference on the 40 years of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. The World Conference will be held on February 17 and 18 in Islamabad.

The cabinet meeting will consider the import of statues from India and summary for the amendment in Export and Import Policy Order 2016 will also be submitted in the meeting, while cabinet will also be briefed on the investment.