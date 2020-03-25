PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting via video link
/ March 25, 2020
F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet will meet in Islamabad on Wednesday via video link with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.
According to details, the participants will discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus and the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the contagion.
The meeting will review the impact of the epidemic on the country’s economy. It will also deliberate on a package for the construction sector.