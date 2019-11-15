PM Imran Khan to chair party’s core committee meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting at the PM Office in Islamabad on Friday (today).

The core committee meeting will discuss the prevailing political situation in the country will come under discussion.

Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also attend the meeting.

According to sources, removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) sit-in and its plan-B will also come under discussion.

Sources further said that inflation, current economic situation and increase in food prices will also be discussed as well as important decisions will also be taken in the meeting.