PM Imran Khan to chair PTI’s core committee meeting tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a PTI core committee meeting in Islamabad, on Sunday (tomorrow)

The meeting will be held at Bani Gala which will be chaired by Imran Khan. All the core committee members have been directed to ensure their attendance at the meeting.

According to sources, the core committee will review the current political and economic situation of the country during the meeting. The committees formed at the last core committee meeting will submit their preliminary report during the meeting.

Sources further informed that a strategy to counter opposition narrative will be formulated while some important decision are also expected during the core committee meeting.