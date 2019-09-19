PM Imran Khan to depart for Saudi Arabia today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave on a two-day visit to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday (today).

PM Imran Khan and Saudi Leadership will discuss the various dimensions of the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Office, Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal told media that the prime minister will be visiting Saudi Arabia before his visit to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that Imran s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the two sides will also discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.