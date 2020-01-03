PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Allama Iqbal industrial city today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal industrial city under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) on Friday (today).

During his day-long visit to Faisalabad, PM Khan will also inaugurate the first shelter home in the area which was constructed on more than four Kanal land.

Talking to media in Faisalabad, yesterday,, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq had said Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of four thousand acres, which was strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

Appreciating the economic policies of PM Khan, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq had said the incumbent government focused on economic growth in the country,” says a press release issued here Thursday.

“With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped,” he added.

According to the plan, new industrial units of different natures would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Mian Kashif had said the development projects under FIEDMC was likely to create 300,000 jobs and in order to prepare Pakistani youth to find employment opportunities.