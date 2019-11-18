PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway today
/ November 18, 2019
F.P. Report
MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (today) will inaugurate Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway.
According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Havelian today where a colourful inauguration ceremony will be held at the Havelian Interchange.
Sources further informed that Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway is part of Havelian-Thakot Project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).