PM Imran Khan to inaugurate ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch “Kamyab Jawan Programme” for welfare of youth across the country, on Thursday (today).

While talking to media, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that empowering the youth and addressing their core issues is the vision of the Prime Minister.

Dar said the programme is fully focused on ensuring employment opportunities to the youth providing them proper platforms to excel.

No amount of people’s tax was incurred on the programme and this programme was supported by United Nations Development Programme, he said.

He said, in past, there was no proper mechanism to uplift the country’s youth. He said the incumbent government has designed National Youth Development Framework to mainstream the youth on equal level.

Usman Dar said the government also devised state of the art digital platform for the youth to help them achieve their goals of a bright future.

He said National Youth Council has also been set up for the first time at government level. He said we achieved all the targets in limited resources and no compromise was made regarding transparency.

He said the website would be launched by PM Imran Khan where the application for loans would be filed. He said the loans would be provided to youth through NBP, BoP and Khyber Bank.

He further said loans ranging from 10,000 to 5 million would be given to persons between the age of 21 and 45.

He said the scope of the programme would be extended to the entire country and it will be fully focus on meritocracy.

He said after online application the loan would be provided in 30 to 45 days and only one member from a family would get loan. He added that the loans would be provided on first come first avail basis.

Dar said 250 business ideas are there on the website and this program aims at eradication of unemployment in the country.