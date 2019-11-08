PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Saturday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on Saturday (tomorrow).

Earlier on November 28 last year, the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district was laid by PM Imran Khan.

The step highlights Pakistan’s efforts for promoting religious harmony and peace in the region. The Islamabad’s move to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the facilitation of the Sikh community is being widely appreciated by the Sikh leaders.

Foreign Office Spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, during a weekly briefing on Thursday (yesterday), had said that no fee will be charged from the Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur on November 9 (tomorrow) and November 10. The passport condition for the travelers was waived off only for one year, he had told.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.