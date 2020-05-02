PM Imran Khan to inaugurate support program for unemployed persons today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a support program on Saturday (today) for those who have lost their jobs due to novel coronavirus.

The premier will inaugurate a web portal prepared in this regard. Those who have been unemployed due to the COVID-19 lockdown will be able to register themselves on the portal and receive Rs 12,000 under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

Let it be known that the government of Pakistan has fixed resources to counter the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 has also been introduced to help the affected.